Broadway Star Bobby Conte, Brings Acclaimed Solo Show To San Francisco
Bobby Conte was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's Company.
Fresh from his Broadway run in the Tony Award-winning revival of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's Company, San Francisco native Bobby Conte will return home with his acclaimed solo show, Along the Way, on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market St., San Francisco). Tickets ($69-$94) are available starting on Thursday, January 5, 2023 by visiting feinsteinssf.com.
Bobby Conte wears his heart on his sleeve, unabashedly. Joined by a four-piece band helmed by maestro James Sampliner, Along the Way charts the journey of a not-so-fictitious young man offering said heart up to our terrifying world. Through a series of relationships, he reflects on the profound joy, heartbreak and good humor experienced in the pursuit of love, success, and connection. From classic Broadway ("Time Heals Everything") and acoustic folk ("Here, There and Everywhere") to gospel Rat Pack ("That's Life") and swinging mambo ("She Loves Me"), Conte strives to surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling. Bobby Conte is presented by Feinstein's at the Nikko.
Bobby Conte most recently starred as 'PJ' alongside Patti LuPone and fellow Bay Area native Matt Doyle in the gender-bent Broadway revival of Company. He made his Broadway debut originating the role of 'Calogero' in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks, and co-starring Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. Other New York theater credits include My Fair Lady directed by Michael Arden and Starting Here, Starting Now directed by its lyricist, Richard Maltby, Jr. Regional credits include the 50th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's Mass at the Kennedy Center, the new musical Last Days of Summer at George Street Playhouse, Two River Theater's all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the world premiere co-production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors at McCarter Theatre Center and Cleveland Play House, and three seasons at The Muny.
Conte made his feature film debut in the Academy Award-winning If Beale Street Could Talk, adapted and directed by Barry Jenkins. Television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Madam Secretary" and "The Code" (CBS). Conte's debut studio album, "Along the Way," is available on Broadway Records.
As a concert artist, he has headlined at Lincoln Center, the Carolina Philharmonic, and as 'Tony' in Oakland Symphony's West Side Story, helmed by maestro Michael Morgan.
A native of San Francisco, Conte is a graduate of The Urban School of San Francisco and American Conservatory Theater's Young Conservatory.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 15, 2022
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Returns With Cast Of Audience Favorites & Newcomers In January 2023
December 14, 2022
Following a brief hiatus in January 2023, performances of Dear San Francisco—the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider—will resume at Club Fugazi on February 10, 2023 with a cast of audience favorites and astonishing newcomers.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Palo Alto Players, January 20- February 5
December 14, 2022
Palo Alto Players invites you to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is sure to bring down the house!
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
December 14, 2022
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde’s, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre beginning Friday, January 20 and continuing through Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Ross McKee Foundation Announces Semifinalists and Final Concert of 25th Annual Piano Competition
December 14, 2022
The Ross McKee Foundation has announced the semifinalists of the 25th Annual Ross McKee Piano Competition. The 2022-23 semifinalists are Richard Bai, Iris Cai, Chrystal Cheng, Munan Cheng, Oliver Corro, Sora Corro, Mehana Ellis, Olivia Gao, and Larry Lei. The Competition Jury consists of Bay Area pianists Allegra Chapman, Monica Chew, and William Wellborn.