Brava Has Canceled Upcoming Performances

Brava Theater Center has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Based on the information outlined in Governor Newsom's Executive Order issued today, and our desire to protect our community of patrons and artists, Brava has made the decision to cancel the following events:



March 12: Who's Your Mami Comedy



March 13-29: Spanking Machine



March 20: Indómitas



April 17 & 18: Chasing Papeles



If you have already purchased tickets to any of these events, keep an eye out for a separate communication with specific information regarding your performance date and your options for rebooking at a future date, donating the cost of your tickets to help support our artists and team, or refunds.



Brava is deeply committed to our mission and values, and recognize that cancelling events impacts the lives of all of those in our community - our amazing artists, our incredible house staff, our dedicated employees, and the many others who make live theater possible. We hope to resume performances in mid-April, and are currently looking to reschedule Spanking Machine for June 2020. Stay tuned!



During this time of economic uncertainty, please consider becoming a recurring donor, or making a one-time donation. Please support the small businesses and arts organizations in your community - we need to come together (while we're apart) to keep our community afloat.



In community,



Brava! for Women in the Arts





