Berkeley Rep to Present the West Coast Premiere of THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE

Mary Zimmerman will return to Berkeley Rep this fall with The Matchbox Magic Flute, a mesmerizing English language adaptation of Mozart’s iconic Magic Flute, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre from Friday, October 18 through Sunday, December 8, 2024. Press night will be held on Wednesday, October 23.

Single tickets are available now online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Join Tamino on a daring quest to rescue the captive princess Pamina. Encounter dragons, birdmen, and trials by fire in this enchanting microcosm of wonder where magic and music intertwine. Featuring only 10 singers and five musicians, The Matchbox Magic Flute will transport audiences to realms of imagination and wonder. This production—perfect for musical theatre and opera enthusiasts—offers a magical and entertaining way for audiences aged 8 and up to come together during the holiday season.



“I am delighted to welcome Mary Zimmerman back to Berkeley Rep and the Bay Area,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “She is beloved by our audiences, and I know her exquisite, imaginative, playful Matchbox Magic Flute will be a balm for us all this fall!”



“Berkeley Rep is my theatrical home away from home,” adds Zimmerman. “It was the first theatre ever to produce a run of a show of mine outside of Chicago, and it remains my favorite place to come. I love the theatre, the entire staff, the audiences, and the surrounding city, hills, and Bay. The whole cast is really excited to spend time here with our crazy little music-hall Flute.”

The cast of The Matchbox Magic Flute includes (in alphabetical order) Marlene Fernandez, Emilie Lynn (beginning November 12), Russell Mernagh, Lauren Molina, Tina Muñoz-Pandya, Reese Parish, Shawn Pfautsch, Emily Rohm, Billy Rude, and Monica West (through November 10). Additional casting will be announced.



Adapted and directed by Mary Zimmerman, the creative team for The Matchbox Magic Flute includes Amanda Dehnert (Music Supervisor/Music Director), Sheela Ramesh (Associate Music Director/Conductor), Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), T.J. Gerckens (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup), Tom Lee & Blair Thomas (Puppet Design), Marne Anderson (Stage Manager), and Sofie Miller (Assistant Stage Manager).



