THE NOTEBOOK Touring Cast Will Perform at Marines' Memorial Theatre for REAF Event

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present IF THIS IS LOVE, a one-night-only cabaret evening exploring the many shades of love - from romantic to joyful to deeply human - headlined by cast members from the National Broadway Touring Company of THE NOTEBOOK.

Blending theatrical storytelling and intimate vocal performance, the evening offers audiences a chance to see celebrated touring artists perform material of their own choosing in a cabaret setting. Note: Music from THE NOTEBOOK will not be performed.

Special guests include:

• Jason Brock (The X-Factor, Top-10 finalist)

• Leanne Borghesi (NYC MAC Award-winning cabaret artist)

• Dan Ashely (KGO TV -ABC newscaster & vocalist)

The event is on Mon., Feb. 23, 2026 - 7:30 pm. Silent auction opens at 6:30 pm in the lobby.