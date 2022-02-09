BWW Review: PASS OVER at Marin Theatre Company

Pass Over

Written by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu

Directed by Kevin R. Free

Marin Theatre Company

Two bros hanging on their street corner shooting the shit opens Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, their streetwise banter peppered with hundreds of n-words is a fascinating insight into their relationship, its pecking order, and their determination to move on from the fear and scarcity of their lives. An existential riff on Waiting for Godot, the two buds encounter a surreal stranger (Adam Roy in a dual role) who throws them for a loop before the play turns even darker before its denouement.

Edward Ewell as Moses and LeRoy S. Graham III as his sidekick Kitch mine comic gold as they count off their wish lists of desired objects, argue over what caviar is, count off their murdered friends and eat their leftover Dominos pizza crusts. Their performances are authentic and heartfelt. Moses, not unlike his biblical namesake, wants to lead his pal to the 'promised land,' but are stuck by inertia, circumstances and rampant racism.

LeRoy S. Graham III as Kitch

Enter Mister, an overly enthusiastic man in a white suit and shoes carrying a whicker picnic basket. On his way to his mother's house, he became lost and ended up in the wrong part of town. Opening a never-ending cache of food, he offers the two starving friends a meal. Hesitant at first, Moses and Kitch partake and the three argue over the use if the n-word.

Edward Ewell as Moses

Adam Roy is one of the finest unknown comic chameleons working today. A mix of Dick Van Dyke and Donald O'Connor, his mannerisms, facial expressions, and body movement is a joy to watch. Throwing out "Gosh, golly, gee," his naivete is counterpoint to Moses and Kitch's jaded cynicism. Mister represents all that they don't have- privilege, bounty, and potential.

Moses (Edward Ewell) and Kitch (LeRoy S. Graham III) encounter Mister (Adam Roy)

Roy returns as the evil cop Ossifer in a menacing role ripped straight from today's headlines. After this encounter, Moses becomes more obsessed with death (his brother was a victim of a police shooting) and hopelessness, but more determined than ever to escape their hell. In earlier versions, Ossifer shoots and kills Moses, but Nwandu has revised the play with a hopeful message.

Moses (Edward Ewell) confronts Ossifer (Adam Roy)

Pass Over is not easy at times and mixes the laughs with Nwandu's political message. Her skill at merging existentialism into a contemporary urban black prose is aided greatly by the excellent cast and Kevin Frees direction.

Pass Over continues through February 20th. Single tickets ($25-$60) can be purchased online at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne