Aurora Theatre Company Cancels Remainder Of 2019/2020 Season

Aurora Theatre Company today announced that out of concern for public health and safety in the midst of the virus pandemic it will cancel its upcoming runs of Christopher Chen's THE RULER and Laura Eason's SEX WITH STRANGERS, previously scheduled May 8 - July 5 and June 19 - July 19, respectively.

With these cancellations, Aurora joins many other Bay Area theatres and those around the country that have been forced to cancel the rest of their seasons.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the cancelation of Christopher Chen's THE RULER, and Laura Eason's SEX WITH STRANGERS," said Artistic Director Josh Costello in a statement issued Tuesday. "These are wonderful plays, and I'm especially disappointed that the artists who had been preparing for these productions will be put out of work -- and that we won't be able to share their work with all of you."

According to Costello, it is Aurora's intention to bring back THE RULER -- originally commissioned in 2018 as part of Aurora's new works initiative Originate+Generate -- at a future date.

He continued, "On the brighter side, we have announced our 2020/2021 Season and we're very much looking forward to the day when we can open our doors and welcome you all back inside. And in the meantime, we hope you'll join us online each Friday at 4 p.m. for AURORA CONNECTS, our virtual salon featuring Aurora artists, staff, and special guests."

In early March, in the wake of canceling Aurora's fourth show of the 2019/2020 season and facing uncertainty around when shows would resume, Costello and staff created AURORA CONNECTS, a weekly live webcast, as a way to connect and engage with the theatre company's patrons. Hosted by Costello and Associate Artistic Director Dawn Monique Williams, AURORA CONNECTS will share updates about Aurora's upcoming shows and season, feature interviews and Q&As with actors and designers, roundtable discussions with directors, and more. The first episode, available at bit.ly/AuroraConnectsEp0, aired Friday, March 27 and featured discussions with actors Danny Scheie, Susan Lynskey, and Dean Linnard from Aurora's canceled production of LOOT.

Ticket holders who wish to donate their tickets or receive a refund can contact the Aurora Theatre Company Box Office at 510.843.8422, or via email at boxoffice@auroratheatre.org. For more information about AURORA CONNECTS go to auroratheatre.org/auroraconnects.





