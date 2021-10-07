Ann Carlson and InkBoat Collaborate On New Show at ODC Theater Next Month

ODC Theater will present inkBoat with award-winning interdisciplinary artist Ann Carlson in the world premiere of These are the Ones We Fell Among. Inspired by the movements, myths and metaphors of endangered elephants, These are the Ones We Fell Among features a duet between Shinichi and Dana Iova-Koga and original music by Carla Kihlstedt and Shahzad Ismaily.

These are the Ones We Fell Among runs from November 5 - 7 with in-person performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and a 4 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Video on demand of the performance will be available Friday, November 1 through Friday, November 19. Tickets for the in-person event start at $15. Digital and in-person tickets may be purchased online at odc.dance/TheOnesWeFellAmong or by phone at 415-863-9834.

Conceived, choreographed, written and directed by Carlson in collaboration with inkBoat founder Shinichi Iova-Koga and wife Dana Iova-Koga, "These Are the Ones We Fell Among grapples with elegance in the face of extinction, looking for humor and grace amid excrement, entropy, fear and fury," said Carlson.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Carlson is widely considered one of the most influential postmodern dance makers of her generation, borrowing influences from the disciplines of dance and theater, as well as visual, conceptual and social art practices. Over a span of more than three and a half decades as a choreographer, she has frequently made a theme of animals in her work. These Are the Ones We Fell Among develops ideas of animal welfare, animal rights and what Carlson calls "interspecies work."

InkBoat is a physical theater and dance company drawing primarily from the Japanese performing and martial arts, improvisational arts and Daoist internal arts. Since 1998, its members and base of operations have moved between San Francisco, New York, Paris, Lucerne and Berlin. Shinichi most recently performed in the Bay Area with postmodern dance pioneer Anna Halprin, later editing the companion book 95 Rituals.

"At the heart of These Are the Ones We Fell Among is Earth's largest land mammal, but the duet I share with Dana expands in other directions, as well," said Shinichi.

"Ultimately, this project serves as an oasis of hope, humor and inspiration in these dire times," added Carlson.

Additional collaborators on These Are the Ones We Fell Among include lighting designer Allen Willner and scenic designer Amy Rathbone. For more information, visit odc.dance/TheOnesWeFellAmong.