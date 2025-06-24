Alley Theatre Names Jennifer Bielstein as New Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alley Theatre has named Jennifer Bielstein as its new Managing Director, effective October 20, 2025. Texas native and Houston high school graduate Bielstein brings over two decades of leadership in regional theatre, most recently as the Executive Director at American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) in San Francisco. Bielstein previously held leadership positions at Guthrie Theater, Actors Theater of Louisville, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She also served as the Board President of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT). She currently resides on the board of Theatre Communications Group (TCG).

Bielstein shares, “To return home and serve the city’s flagship nonprofit theatre is truly an honor. I am grateful to Dean Gladden for his generous collaboration during this leadership transition, to the Managing Director Search Committee under the guidance of Board President Craig Jarchow, and to Artistic Director Rob Melrose, whose vision I am eager to support in partnership. I look forward to working alongside the Alley’s exceptional Board, staff, crew, and artists, and to engaging fully with the Houston community as we build an exciting future together.”

“I’m so grateful to the Alley Board for doing the impossible: finding a new managing director to replace the irreplaceable Dean Gladden,” shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “It is hard to imagine a better choice than Jennifer Bielstein. Jennifer is already a legend in her own right with successful tenures at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Guthrie Theater, and American Conservatory Theater. I also feel that Jennifer’s warmth, kindness, and collaborative spirit are just what we need as we chart our way to Alley Theatre’s next era of success. I’m delighted to welcome Jennifer back to Houston and to create a successful partnership together.”

“Jennifer is a natural leader with decades of executive experience and a love for the theatre,” adds Alley Board President Craig M. Jarchow. “She is a perfect fit for the Alley, and we can't wait for her to join us in October.”

Bielstein succeeds Dean Gladden, who will retire after 19 years as Managing Director. During his tenure, Gladden navigated the organization through the 2009 Great Recession, a comprehensive renovation of the theatre complex, which necessitated a 14-month off-site relocation, $26 million in damages from Hurricane Harvey, and the global COVID-19 shutdown.

This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for the Alley as it builds toward its 80th anniversary in 2026 and continues to produce groundbreaking theatre with national impact.

