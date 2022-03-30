Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANYTHING GOES Recorded Live From London Announced At The Lark Theater

pixeltracker

The production stars two-time Tony Award-winner, Sutton Foster.

Mar. 30, 2022  

ANYTHING GOES Recorded Live From London Announced At The Lark Theater

The Lark Theater presents the classic musical Anything Goes in a dazzling new production filmed live in London. Presented for two shows only - Sunday, April 10th and Thursday, April 14th.

Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this major new 5-star production of the classic musical comedy is a heart-warming romance with spectacular dance routines and some of theatre's most memorable songs -features Cole Porter's joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You're the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes. A hilarious musical romp directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall,

Purchase tickets here.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Fine Arts Center Theater Company Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in April
  • Colorado Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan
  • Vintage Theatre Productions Presents THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in April
  • Ricky Velez Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week