ANYTHING GOES Recorded Live From London Announced At The Lark Theater

The Lark Theater presents the classic musical Anything Goes in a dazzling new production filmed live in London. Presented for two shows only - Sunday, April 10th and Thursday, April 14th.

Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this major new 5-star production of the classic musical comedy is a heart-warming romance with spectacular dance routines and some of theatre's most memorable songs -features Cole Porter's joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You're the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes. A hilarious musical romp directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall,

