ALICE IN WONDERLAND Will Be Performed at Rolling Hills Middle School

Campbell Union School District will present a whimsical musical journey down the rabbit hole with Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr., starring the talented students of Rolling Hills Middle School. Performances run November 6 - 8.

This unforgettable adventure is filled with curious characters, catchy tunes, and magical mayhem. Based on the 1951 Disney film Alice in Wonderland and the novels The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass by Lewis Carroll.

The storyline of Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr. follows a young girl named Alice as she fall down a rabbit hole into the fantastical world of Wonderland. Her journey is a fast-paced adventure where she must find her way home while meeting iconic characters like the White Rabbit, The Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. She navigates bizarre situations, like a nonsensical tea party and a chaotic trial, and experiences magical physical transformations. Ultimately, she learns to embrace her identity and wakes up to realize it was all a dream, though she finds a “memento” from her adventure.

Join Alice as she tumbles into the whimsical world of Wonderland in Alice in Wonderland JR., a fast-paced, fun-filled musical adventure bursting with unforgettable characters, eye-popping costumes, and intricate ensemble work. This updated stage version blends the beloved animated film with exciting elements from the 2010 live-action adaptation, creating a fresh take that's both nostalgic and new.

With iconic Disney songs like “The Golden Afternoon,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red,” plus brand-new tunes, the show is packed with wacky fun, hilarious moments, and non-stop movement.