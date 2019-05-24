42nd Street Moon Presents Bay Area Regional Premiere Of ONCE

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents the highly-anticipated Bay Area regional premiere of 2012's Tony Award-winning Best Musical ONCE. Based on the 2007 motion picture written and directed by John Carney, ONCE features a book by Enda Walsh (2012 Tony Award-winner, Best Book of a Musical ) and a score by Glen Hansard and Mark ta Irglov (including the 2008 Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly ).

42nd Street Moon's production of ONCE runs from June 12 30, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111)

Tickets range from $28 - $75 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org. 42nd Street Moon's production of ONCE will be directed and choreographed by Cindy Goldfield, with music direction by Eryn Allen (Moon debut). The cast will accompany themselves on instruments.

The cast of ONCE will feature Emma Berman as Ivonka, Cody Craven as Guy, Matt Davis as Bank Manager, Jake Gale as vec, Devin Ren e Kelly as R za, Brady Morales Woolery* as Andrej, Ariela Morgenstern* as Baru ka, Bryan Munar as Eamon, Olivia Nice* as Girl, Christina Owens as Ex-Girlfriend, Rob Ready as Billy, Colin Thomson* as Da and Myra Chachkin as Emcee. With the exception of Colin Thomson* - recently seen in in the title role in 42nd Street Moon's FIORELLO! all cast members are making their Moon debuts! In addition to Ms. Goldfield (who will also be serving as Costumer Designer) and Ms. Allen, the creative team will include Michael Palumbo as Lighting Designer, Brian Watson as Scenic Designer, Travis Rexroat as Sound Designer/Mic Operator, Lauren Howry* as Assistant Stage Manager and Alicia Lerner* as Stage Manager. *Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

A love affair with music The New York Times Based on the 2007 movie, ONCE tells of an Irish musician who learns to love and dream again through a fateful week with a Czech immigrant. Heart-breakingly romantic but also bursting with joy and humor, ONCE features a lively folk score - with the onstage actors playing their own instruments - and is the only score to have won an Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Olivier Award. ONCE demonstrates the power that music has to connect us all.

ONCE is the kind of show that gets inside you and rattles you with recognition, said Director Cindy Goldfield. In addition to the themes of immigration and cross-cultural migration, we watch the two characters connect and find a shared passion and sensibility, and while doing so, we remember our own version of this universal heartache. This is driven home by the presence, witnessing and participation of the ensemble. Not only are they there to create the gorgeous sound and add the various characters that populate the world of the play, they are also an intrinsic part of the experience .while the actors themselves experience the recognition of just missing out on the 'real thing.'

As John Carney (the director of the original source material film of the same name which stars the composers of the music, Glen Hansard and Mark ta Irglova) commented, It's the ones who are gone who haunt you for the rest of your life. Instead of saying, 'I love you' or 'I miss you,' they just disappear. ONCE runs about two hours and fifteen minutes, including one intermission.



