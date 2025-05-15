16th Annual Theatre Flamenco Of San Francisco Showcase Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco, one of the longest, continually running flamenco performance groups outside of Spain and one of the oldest and most enduring dance organizations in San Francisco, announced its 16th Annual Showcase. Featuring a cast of 40 professional and student dancers, performances will highlight any array of “palos” forms, each with its own rhythm, mood, and structure, with live music performed by guitarist Jesse Torre and cantaor (flamenco singer) Azriel "El Moreno."

Founded in 1966, Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco produces richly imaginative and thematic shows in collaboration with local and International Artists, offering classes with world famous flamenco artists to students of all ages and abilities, and maintaining strong ties to flamenco artists around the world.

Carola Zertuche, Artistic Director since 2007, has been celebrated for revitalizing Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco, “toggling between experimentation and tradition, forging deep ties with flamenco's most celebrated artists while continuing to bring new performers into the fold.” according to SF Classical Voice. The Annual Showcase is an opportunity for the students and professional dancers of Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco to share the stage in Zertuche's choreography.

On the program will be any array of “palos” which in flamenco refers to specific styles or forms, each with its own rhythm, mood, and structure, such as alegrías, soleá, bulerías, and seguiriyas:

Sevillanas are a popular flamenco dance from Seville, known for their joyful rhythm and set choreography.

Rumba flamenca is an upbeat, danceable style with Latin rhythms.

Seguiriyas center around the cante (singing), a cry from the soul, expressing the deepest pain and truth of flamenco.

Guajiras are lively and rhythmic, with Cuban influence, evoking the traditions of southern Spain. The dance will feature the elegance of the bata de cola and the delicacy of the mantón, blending grace with flamenco's power.

Alegrías are festive, joyful, and fast-paced, originating from Cádiz — perfect for celebrations.

Soleá por bulerías combines the melancholic feel of the soleá with the faster, more joyful rhythm of the bulerías, using the 12-beat compás shared by soleá and alegrías.

