Young Actors' Theatre Presents San Diego Youth Theatre Premiere of MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Young Actors' Theatre (YAT) is excited to announce that their next production in the 2019-2020 season is a San Diego youth theatre premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. YAT's fall production season kicks off with this inspiring story and stars our talented actors in grades 2nd to college. Joining Director Chrissy Burns on the artistic team are Matt Ignacio (Music Director), Jenn Harris (Choreographer), and Jerrica Stone (Stage Manager).

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and she could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and unforgettable star turns by our young performers, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Performance dates are scheduled for October 10 - October 27 and will be presented at ENCORE! Theatre located at 9620 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91977. Ticket prices are $26.00 and are available at www.yatsandiego.org. Discounted tickets are available through cast members or the office.





