Video: MATILDA at San Diego Music Theatre First Look

Get a first look at clips from Matilda at San Diego Music Theatre! The production is now on stge until Aug 10th, 2025 at SDMT. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The production is directed by Geno Carr, choreographed by Melissa Glasgow, and features music direction by Richard Dueñez.

The cast includes Iris Manter (Matilda), Jason William Webb (Trunchbull), Krista Feallock (Ms. Honey), Zane Camacho (Mr. Wormwood), Sophia LaRosh (Mrs. Wormwood), and more.



Using her astonishing wit, intelligence, and abilities, Matilda dreams of a better life and isn’t afraid to turn things upside-down to get it with the help of her friends. Captivating the hearts of young and old alike, this musical revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination.