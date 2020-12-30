Unscripted Learning Presents Virtual Reading of FALLING

Unscripted Learning is pleased to present a virtual zoom play reading of FALLING by Deanna Jent, available for streaming from January 14-17. All proceeds will benefit Unscripted Learning, which is a San Diego non-profit organization in partnership with National Comedy Theatre. Through its Connections program - UL uses the concepts of improvised theatre to teach social skills to kids and teens on the autism spectrum.

Deanna Jent's FALLING boldly explores the dynamic and complicated reality of a family with an autistic young man. When a relative comes to visit, the entire family is thrown out of equilibrium, with everyone trying to balance what is best for the family and what is best for them. The play bravely speaks a truth about love and family and about hopes and dreams. It asks, "How do you love someone who is difficult to love?"

Directed by Jacole Kitchen (La Jolla Playhouse) with stage manager Kira Vine, FALLING features Sylvia Enrique, Gary Kramer, Robert Malave, D. Candis Paule and Arielle Siler.

Gary Kramer, long time Artistic Director of National Comedy Theatre, Executive Director of Unscripted Learning and performer in FALLING shared "Like other San Diego theatre and Educational organizations - the pandemic has led us all to pivot and seek ways to continue to connect to our students and audiences. Throughout 2020 - Unscripted Learning led our improvisation training to students on the autism spectrum via zoom - which has served as an important connection for all of us. Deanna Jent's FALLING is a powerful and beautiful look at some of the realities of navigating autism as a family - and a story we look forward to sharing with our community."

FALLING is available for streaming anytime from Thursday, January 14th - Sunday, January 17th.Full Price Tickets are $25 per household and support the educational work of Unscripted Learning. For tickets, log on to https://unscriptedlearning.org/product/falling-a-play-reading/