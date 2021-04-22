Tovah Feldshuh to Star in BECOMING DR. RUTH Presented by North Coast Rep

Most know Ruth K. Westheimer as Dr. Ruth, the extraordinary sex educator who empowered millions across the globe to claim their own sexual pleasure and fulfillment. Few know the whole story of losing her family in the Holocaust, her emigration to Israel where she became a sniper for the Haganah, or the complex personal journey that led her to fame and celebrity status. In Mark St. Germain's compelling solo showcase, Ruth graciously invites the audience into her living room, chatting in her inimitable fashion while revealing the often-astonishing details of her unbelievable life.

Six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh, is the industry standard for playing iconic Jewish women from Golda Meir to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In BECOMING Dr. Ruth, Feldshuh (TV's "Law & Order," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," and "The Walking Dead") deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. "Tovah is pitch-perfect in the role of Dr. Ruth. We're so delighted to have her performing on North Coast Rep's intimate mainstage," said Artistic Director David Ellenstein. "We expect BECOMING Dr. Ruth to be a smash hit in our streaming season." The production will be directed by David Ellenstein.

This production will be filmed for streaming following all COVID safety guidelines from the CDC, SD County and Actors Equity Association. Audiences will see a full theatrical production directed by David Ellenstein with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and Prop Design Phillip Korth. Wig Design Peter Herman and Stage Manager, Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century.

BECOMING Dr. Ruth will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from JUNE 9 to JULY 4, 2021. Tickets are $35 for individual viewing and $54 for group viewing and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org. Runtime is 90 minutes.