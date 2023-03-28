Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tight Knit And FNGRS CRSSD Present BLEACHED This August

Bleached will take over downtown San Diego's iconic Waterfront Park on August 5th and 6th, offering a laid back uniquely Southern California summer experience.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Today, San Diego's newest alternative and indie-pop curator, Tight Knit, has announced Bleached Festival, a new festival in partnership with FNGRS CRSSD. Bleached will take over downtown San Diego's iconic Waterfront Park on August 5th and 6th, offering a laid back uniquely Southern California summer experience.

Bleached, and the newly founded Tight Knit, aim to connect the worlds of alternative, indie-pop, and new-age R&B for a washed out weekender for those looking to kick-back and enjoy some of the moment's most celebrated live-acts.

The festival's debut lineup is topped by multi-talented Japanese icon Joji, whose hypnotic R&B stylings made his latest Smithereens full length one of the most celebrated albums of 2022. Neo-soul forerunner Leon Bridges follows suit, alongside DIY pop auteur Omar Apollo. Together these artists define the sonic spirit of Bleached, united by a sense of aesthetic with something meaningful to say.

Bleached's pop sensibilities continue with the tender tones of singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, smooth Nashville crooner Stephen Sanchez, the intimate and emotionally powerful hitmaker Jeremy Zucker, and English songstresses PinkPantheress and Cat Burns. Additional highlights include electrifying Compton act and versatile beatsmith Channel Tres, Mad Decent's breakout crossover star Aluna, and philosophical pop princess Maude Latour

The lineup dips into the varied world of alternative with 'Olympus' riser Blondshell, the emotive Sam Austins, Surf Curses' modern take on the classic surf rock sound, and upbeat atmospheric ballads from Dayglow.

Billing veers towards the avant garde with interpretive jazz and vocalists BADBADNOTGOOD, hard hitting indie-pop from the UK's Lovejoy, the feel-good dance antics of The Jungle Giants, plus many more.

With its bay views, ocean breezes, and convenience to the vast amenities of downtown San Diego, Waterfront Park offers the perfect setting for this easygoing concept. Being a short walk from the Amtrak station, with countless hotels, bars, and restaurants just outside its gate, the venue is built for the type of kicked-back, care-free experience that Bleached aims to deliver. Together with San Diego power-house promoters FNGRS CRSSD, Tight Knit aims to deliver the next unmissable date on the North American festival calendar.

Tickets are expected to go live on Tuesday, April 4th at 11am PT with more details to be shared on the Bleached website. Bleached is an 18+ event.

Bleached Phase One Lineup

Joji

Leon Bridges

Omar Apollo

PinkPantheress

Lizzy McAlpine

Stephen Sanchez

Channel Tres

Surf Curse

BADBADNOTGOOD

Dayglow

Inner Wave

Lovejoy

Aluna

Maude Latour

Cat Burns

The Jungle Giants

Jeremy Zucker

Riovaz

Blondshell

Binki

bülow

Baird

Hether

Rainsford

Sam Austins




