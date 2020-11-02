Third Coast Percussion Presents the World Premiere of METAMORPHOSIS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Metamorphosis will premiere Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CT.

The Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion just announced the world premiere of its newest program, Metamorphosis, which was created in collaboration with Movement Art Is. The dance-music mashup is being streamed live from La Jolla Music Society's Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CT. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased via La Jolla Music Society's website. The digital concert will be available through Saturday, November 14.

Metamorphosis offers a dynamic artistic collaboration by blending street dance and percussion ensemble performance. Choreography by Movement Art Is co-founders Jon Boogz and Lil Buck is featured alongside new music composed by Jlin and Tyondai Braxton and TCP's acclaimed arrangements of Philip Glass's Aguas da Amazonia. Movement artists Ron Myles and Quentin Robinson join TCP members on stage for the debut of this program, which has been in the making for more than a year.

La Jolla Music Society and the artistic team are following strict safety protocols at every stage of preparation. There will be no live audience and TCP members will be performing with masks on.

In addition to this world premiere performance, TCP members are serving as Education Ambassadors-in-Residence for the La Jolla Music Society's 2020-2021 season. In this role, they lead students through the Music Composition Project-working with them to compose their first piece of music. The students' new compositions will be showcased in concert at the culmination of the digital residency in early 2021.

For information about Metamorphosis and other TCP projects, please visit thirdcoastpercussion.com.

Metamorphosis is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and by Meany Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Washington, with additional support from the Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation and the Julian Family Foundation.

Perspective by Jlin was commissioned for Third Coast Percussion by the Boulanger Initiative, the Maxine and Stuart Frankel Foundation, Carnegie Hall, the Lester & Hope Abelson Fund for the Performing Arts at the Chicago Community Foundation, the DEW Foundation, and Third Coast Percussion's New Works Fund.

Sunny X by Tyondai Braxton was commissioned for Third Coast Percussion by the Sewanee Summer Music Festival, George Mason University, and Carnegie Hall with additional support from Third Coast Percussion's New Works Fund.

THIRD COAST PERCUSSION'S UPCOMING EVENTS

COVID-19 disclaimer: all events listed are subject to change.

November 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CT

Metamorphosis

Featuring choreography by Movement Art Is - Jon Boogz and Lil Buck

Performed by Ron Myles & Quentin Robinson

Presented by La Jolla Music Society

$15, Tickets on sale

Program:

Phillip Glass (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - Aguas da Amazonia

Jlin - Perspective "Obscure"

Jlin - Perspective "Dissonance"

Phillip Glass (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - Aguas da Amazonia "Amazon River"

Jlin - Perspective "Paradigm"

Tyondai Braxton - Sunny X

Jlin - Perspective "Embryo"

Jlin - Perspective "Fourth Perspective"

Jlin - Perspective "Duality"

Jlin - Perspective "Derivative"

November 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. CT

Perspectives

Presented by Noe Music

$20, Tickets on sale

Program:

Clarice Assad (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - The Hero

Devonté Hynes - Perfectly Voiceless

Gemma Peacocke - Death Wish

Philip Glass - Perpetulum, Mvt. 3

Mark Applebaum - Aphasia

Jlin - Perspective, Paradigm, Obscure, Derivative, Duality, Embryo

November 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT

A Discussion on Entrepreneurship in the Arts

Presented by George Mason University's College of Visual & Performing Arts

Free, Registration required

A livestreamed discussion on entrepreneurship in the music industry, operating a chamber ensemble and nonprofit organization, and how TCP has been innovating and adapting during the pandemic.

This event is part of TCP's digital residency at George Mason University.

November 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

digital_TCP livestream performance

Presented by Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts at Emory University

Free, Registration required

Program:

Philip Glass (arr. Third Coast Percussion) - Aguas da Amazonia

Philip Glass - Perpetulum

