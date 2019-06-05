The Old Globe Presents Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

The Bard's fabulously charming romantic comedy, whose heroine is one of his most remarkable creations. The magical forest of Arden is the play's famous setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters comes together to find love, fortune, redemption...and themselves.

Banished from the court by her deceitful and treacherous uncle, Rosalind disguises herself as a boy, not knowing that the man she loves, also on the run, is behind the next tree. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare's enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love.





Additional Events:

Shakespeare In The Garden: Tuesday, June 25; Wednesday, June 26; Thursday, June 27; Friday, June 28; and Saturday, June 29, 2019; all at 7:00 p.m.

Vicki And Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Post-Show Forums: Tuesdays, June 25 and July 2, and Wednesday, June 26, 2019



Box Office hours are noon to final curtain Tuesday through Sunday.

American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and VISA accepted.

(619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623].



The Old Globe is located in San Diego's Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Free parking is available throughout the park. Valet parking is also available ($14, advance reservation).





