The Old Globe Announces Virtual Programming Updates

"The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, now more than ever, and is determined to continue to serve the public through theatre art. We consider it paramount that we continue to be a leader in programming for our community, and to continue to support and maintain valued connections with those hungering for artistic content and continued personal growth. We continue to add free online programs and new dates for existing ones, all part of The Old Globe's ongoing commitment to serve the public good by providing programs that make theatre matter to more people.



Celebrating the completion of Community Voices playwriting workshops, the plays developed are being showcased in live-streamed readings on Facebook. These original short scripts by online community participants were seen in a first round of final presentations on May 7: Dubb Thee Fear by Declan Kallberg, Communication by Markey Jones, Lioness by L.S. De Anda, Lyft Off by Tim Cole, Safe by Adam Parker, and Days Lurch Weeks Fly by Shelly Williams. Actors in the presentation included Gerardo Flores Tonella, Katherine Harroff, Jake Millgard, Arielle Siler, Gill Sotu, Miki Vale, and Valeria Vega. Join us for the next round on Thursday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page, and tune in for more dates and more plays!



As part of our continuing efforts to include all those on the spectrum-a process that began with sensory-friendly performances of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and has since grown into its own Globe family-Community Voices has introduced a private Digital Sensory-Friendly Workshop, with Teaching Artist Samantha Ginn, a nine-week program for neuro-diverse theatre lovers to learn how to create their own plays. For more information, please email kharroff@TheOldGlobe.org.



A new joint Humanities and Arts Engagement project, Playwrights Unstuck begins June 2, hosted by Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato. They will check in with Globe-commissioned San Diego-based playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt, and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work. Be a fly on the wall as they meet weekly with a different playwright-first for a check-in and reading of their script by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, then for discussions of the progress made over the ensuing month. We hope to encourage playwrights of all levels to jump into the creation of their own work, inspired by these professional explorations of the various stages of development. Playwrights Unstuck will broadcast every Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time from June 2 to July 21, live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page.



The Globe's coLAB/Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Plays Workshop. Tune in every Thursday starting June 4 to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "living room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed, site-specific presentation. The Living Room Plays Workshop will broadcast every Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time from June 4 to July 23, live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page.

GLOBE LEARNING:

Now that San Diego City schools are effectively "distance learning," the Globe's ongoing School in the Park program-for fifth- to eighth-grade students from previously enrolled local schools-has joined the virtual world. Online lesson plans and short videos by Master Teaching Artist Lisel Gorell-Getz went live on Monday, May 4 with ongoing instruction by Teaching Artist Randall Eames. In a collaborative and actively engaged classroom focused on discovery, creativity, and authentic learning, students explore the world of theatre and make connections to their own stories and their own communities. A new public iteration, Globe to Go, will follow online May 25, offering a valuable resource for teachers, educators, and homeschooling parents-modified versions of lesson plans, short videos, and new content from School in the Park-available on The Old Globe Online Programs website.



Moving online as well! During the three-week intensive curriculum of the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio, high school students and recent graduates dive into acting, movement, music, writing classes, and training in voice and speech, stage combat, and text. Master classes led by Globe artists and staff, many of them leaders in their respective fields, will now be offered online from July 13 to August 1 (dates subject to change; originally announced to take place at The Old Globe). All students admitted will have the tuition waived by donations. The application deadline was May 16; maximum class size is 25 students. For more information, please email Studio@TheOldGlobe.org.



Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, joins the roster on May 30! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio-building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes on Saturdays at 11:00 a. m. Pacific Time, live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page.



Our transformative Reflecting Shakespeare program goes public with Reflecting Shakespeare TV! Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons's institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. Find it May 28 on The Old Globe's YouTube channel!

"Theatre endures, even in the most challenging circumstances," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "The Old Globe's 85-year history of providing exciting and entertaining programming for our community continues with these special initiatives. I'm so proud of our staff, whose hard work and endless creativity have developed ways for us to bring our work to San Diego and beyond, and I'm so thrilled to be able to fulfill our mission to serve and support our community in this unprecedented moment. Our arts engagement programs are nationally renowned, and I know that participating in them will be a balm. Our humanities programs keep us in conversation about how theatre maintains the world spinning forward. And personally: a great mentor of mine taught me that there's no problem in this world that can't be eased at least a little by having some Shakespeare thrown at it, so I'm raring to go. We all look forward to seeing you, at least virtually, very soon."

Updated guide to free online theatre programs available here.

Status update: All Globe productions and events have been postponed until further notice; all dates are subject to change.



Make sure to follow us at www.TheOldGlobe.org for schedules and updates!

To watch videos, visit www.theoldglobe.org/edp-pages/2020/online-theatre-programs."

