The 'Fur Flies' At OnStage Playhouse In New Season Finale

Chula Vista's premier live theater, OnStage Playhouse presents Venus in Fur Written by David Ives. The erotic drama replaces the musical Pump Boys and Dinettes initially scheduled to complete the Playhouse's 37th Season.

Thomas, a beleaguered playwright, and stage director is desperate to find the perfect actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic Victorian tale "Venus in Fur". Into his empty audition room walks a seemingly vulgar and equally desperate actress - oddly enough, named Vanda. Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material and piques Thomas' interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, the lines between play and reality begin to blur they enter into an increasingly serious game of power that only one of them can win. The Ives story offers mystery and humor in a mixture of sexual and cerebral foreplay

James P. Darvas directs the two-person play featuring San Diego veteran actors Sandra Ruiz and Tom Steward who return to OnStage Playhouse for this dynamic production. Darvas also serves as Managing Director for the theater at a time of change and rebranding. OnStage Playhouse revealed its new logo this week through the San Diego Theatre Connection and its social media platforms. OSP is a founding member and supports the SDTC mission to promote quality entertainment and raise awareness, donations, and volunteerism for charity and community theater across San Diego County. Darvas says, "my goal, for the immediate future, is to continue to build on the foundation that my very talented predecessors have built. At the same time, steer the ship into new, diverse, contemporary waters."

Venus in Fur PERFORMANCE DATES: May 17 - June 15, 2019 TICKETS: General admission: $22.00; Students/Seniors/Military: $20.00 (group rates available) RESERVATIONS: 619-422-RSVP (7787) or www.onstageplayhouse.org

Curtain times are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Venus in Fur contains some adult situations and language. This show is best suited for those over the age of 16 and is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

OnStage Playhouse is located on historic Third Avenue in downtown Chula Vista, within walking distance of several breweries and restaurants for pre- and post-show dining. Parking is easily available on nearby streets or in several City lots.





