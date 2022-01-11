Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Announced at North Coast Repertory Theatre

The lineup includes MCL, Dustin Nickerson, Neil Singh and more.

Jan. 11, 2022  

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

Line-up includes:
MCL - HOST
Dustin Nickerson - Headliner

Neil Singh - feature

Alexis Bradby -opener

Israel Maldonado - Musical Act

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on February 1, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.


