TITLE PENDING To Have Area Debut At THE SAN DIEGO FRINGE FESTIVAL

Heather Tyson, an award-winning Solo Artist, will take the stage with her acclaimed solo show, TITLE PENDING, as part of the San Diego International Fringe Festival. Performances are May 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25 at the New Destiny Theater in Lincoln Park.

Drive into the Drama of Betrayal and Resilience: TITLE PENDING unravels the gripping tale of Heather, a hardworking Midwestern girl whose life begins to crumble after she receives a mysterious text from her husband.

Amidst the backdrop of automotive training classes, she questions the very fabric of her beliefs, all while trying to keep her composure at her corporate job. As she hurtles towards an inevitable crash, she wonders: How do I find my way when the GPS of life malfunctions? Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and revelations! Tears, laughter, dancing and automotive lingo expected.

Following an award-winning sold-out run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, TITLE PENDING won the Best of Fest Award at the 2024 Whitefire Theatre Solofest. The show has been featured at the Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theater in Santa Monica, and Playground SF's Free-Play Festival. It had its international debut in Mexico City with Cuéntame Storytelling.

