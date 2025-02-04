THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE NOTEBOOK & More Set for Broadway San Diego 48th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway San Diego has revealed its 48th Season, celebrating The Stories That Connect Us. This season brings a lineup of Award-winning productions, cherished classics, and exciting new musicals to the West Coast.

This seven-show season kicks off with SUFFS, the Tony Award-winning musical that celebrates the bold and brilliant women who championed the suffrage movement. Up next is & JULIET, a pop-fueled reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story. The season continues with the heartwarming adaptation of the beloved novel-turned-film THE NOTEBOOK, followed by the cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by former Artistic Director of The Old Globe and Broadway legend, Jack O’Brien. Next, Disney’s 30th Anniversary new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST enchants audiences with its timeless romance and dazzling production. Alicia Keys’ electric new musical HELL’S KITCHEN makes its San Diego debut, bringing an inspiring story of self-discovery to the stage. And closing the season is WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, a stunning spectacle based on the bestselling novel, bringing the magic of the circus to life.

“This season promises something for everyone,” said Vanessa Ybarra Davis, Vice President of Broadway San Diego. “At the heart of theatre is storytelling that inspires and connects us all. We are excited to celebrate and share these stories with San Diego.”

BROADWAY SAN DIEGO’S 48TH SEASON

SUFFS | September 30-October 5, 2025

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

& JULIET | October 14-19, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

THE NOTEBOOK | April 14-19, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.



THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC | May 26-31, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST | July 7-12, 2026

Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love.

This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

HELL’S KITCHEN | August 11-16, 2026

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS | August 18-23, 2026

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

