THE FANTASTICKS Plays 3Below In San Jose Beginning January 30

"Try To Remember" a time when The Fantasticks wasn't enchanting audiences around the world. The longest-running musical in history, this beloved piece is a charming, funny, and romantic musical fable about a boy, a girl, their parents, and the wall that keeps them apart.

Follow the star-struck lovers into a world of moonlight, magic, and memory as reality collides with romance and the young couple falls in love, grows apart, and finally finds their way back to each other after the September rain.



At the heart of The Fantasticks' breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time, punctuated by a bountiful collection of the best in song. The famous score, which includes the classics Try To Remember, They Were You, and Soon It's Gonna Rain, is as timeless as the story itself.a??

More information available online at www.3Belowtheaters.com or 408.404.7711.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You