San Diego REP Welcomes New Members To Board Of Trustees

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today four recent additions to the 45-year-old theatre's Board of Trustees.

The newly added members include PR & Marketing consultant and Vice President of J. Walcher Communications Sandy Young, CEO of The STEAM Collective and trained rocket scientist and ballerina Jasmine L. Sadler, labor and employment lawyer and Associate at Fine, Boggs & Perkins LLP Eugene R. Long, Jr., and award-winning events manager and President of Bollotta Entertainment Anthony Bollotta.

"Our commitment to equity and diversity must be reflected by the composition of our Board of Trustees. We have set a goal for 50% of our Trustees to be Black, Indigenous, or People of Color," says Managing Director Larry Alldredge. "These four new Trustees represent a wide array of expertise and diverse backgrounds, with 42% of our Trustees now being Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. This is an important early step toward becoming a truly anti-racist organization that is representative of our community."

After joining the J. Walcher Communications team in 2009, Sandy Young rose to second-in-command at the agency, mentoring staff and helping manage day-to-day office operations, along with leading a full load of clients and servicing their strategic and tactical needs. Prior to JWC, Sandy worked for several of San Diego's top public relations and marketing communications firms, as well as with clients throughout the nation, on a full-time and consultant basis. Her areas of expertise include PR/marketing strategy, writing/editing, media relationship building, community partnerships and crisis communications. Sandy graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication and a minor in literature/writing from the University of California, San Diego.

Trained as a rocket scientist and ballerina, Ms. Jasmine L. Sadler, MBA is the CEO of The STEAM Collaborative, which increases the number of diverse children - of all genders and ethnicities - pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, alongside artistic endeavors. Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Jasmine specializes in entertainment, engineering, entrepreneurship, and education in San Diego, California. As a previous Quality Manager and Design, Test and Quality Engineer, Jasmine's background as a 6-Sigma Black Belt has allowed her to serve through Continuous Improvement, Lean Manufacturing, and ISO Audits. Her educational background in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan, and an MBA in Innovation & Entrepreneurship from Point Loma Nazarene University allows her to lead in both manufacturing operations and business metrics.

Eugene R. Long, Jr., Esq., SPHR is an attorney with the law firm of Fine, Boggs & Perkins, LLP. Mr. Long has been practicing law in California since 2006, primarily in the field of employment law, where he litigated numerous employment law cases representing both plaintiffs and defendants. During his time as an attorney, he represented both employees and employers in claims of discrimination, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage & hour disputes, and contract disputes in both state and federal courts as well as before governmental agencies. Prior to practicing law in California, Mr. Long served as a prosecutor with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago, Illinois. Prior to law school, Mr. Long served on active duty and in the reserves as a U.S. Army military police officer. His assignments included leadership and staff positions in Korea, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Germany.

A graduate of Syracuse University's renowned musical theatre program, Anthony Bollotta is the President of Bollotta Entertainment, a San Diego based production and entertainment booking company specializing in corporate meetings and entertainment-driven experiences. Nationally recognized in the events community as an innovator in the field of entertainment, Anthony has won numerous awards for his work, including the prestigious Creative Director of the Year Award from Event Solutions Magazine, the Petco Chairman's Award, and Hotel Motel Association's Allied Person of the Year Award. Today, he teaches Event Design and Production for the SDSU Research Foundation, and continues to speak at industry conferences throughout the region and the United States.

