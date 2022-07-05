San Diego Junior Theatre to Present HEAD OVER HEELS San Diego Premiere

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, will present the San Diego Premiere of Head Over Heels, the sixth and final show of its 74th Season!

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey where they are faced with mistaken identities, love triangles, and self-discovery. This fearlessly fresh new musical comedy from music legends The Go-Go's includes the hit songs "We Got The Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation" and many more!

The Head Over Heels creative team features a trio of top San Diego talent: Blake McCarty is directing along with Ian Brandon as music director and Ricardo Valenzuela as choreographer.

Blake McCarty is a writer, director and designer whose original work includes large-scale immersive projects, new musicals, devised theatre and documentary plays. He is the founder and Executive Artistic Director for Blindspot Collective, the San Diego Union-Tribune's 2020 Theater of the Year, where he has directed many award-winning productions including The Magic in this Soul, Danny's Story and when the bubble bursts. His work has been developed or commissioned by La Jolla Playhouse, Cygnet Theatre, New Village Arts and New York University. As an educator, Blake has designed programming for Junior Theatre, The New Victory Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, the Guggenheim Museum and countless schools. Blake will be returning to SDJT next season to develop and direct Edgar Allan Poe's Gruesome Gallery of Grotesquerie.

Junior Theatre is excited to welcome back composer and former West End music director, Ian Brandon following his work as music director on JT's The Lightning Thief earlier this season. Ian has worked as a music director at The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, Lamb's Players Theatre, Diversionary Theatre and more, and composed original music for shows at Diversionary, LJP's WOW Festival, Blindspot Collective and SDJT. Ian is currently developing several of his original musicals with workshops planned this summer in Oregon and this fall in New York City.

Head Over Heels will run from July 29 - August 14, 2022 and is recommended for ages 12+ for mature content and themes.

Thanks to a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. For Head Over Heels the ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, August 13 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

About San Diego Junior Theatre



Since 1948, Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination and independent thinking which helps a young person face life's challenges and discover themselves and their place in this world. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Junior Theatre's motto is "Theatre skills are skills for life!" and our alumni have gone on to success in a variety of fields.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 - $18. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.