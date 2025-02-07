San Diego Junior Theatre Names Desha Crownover as New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an extensive search, San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, has named Desha Crownover as their new Executive Director, effective March 1.

Crownover has been serving as SDJT's Interim Executive Director since October 1, and prior to that, was Artistic Director from 2007 to 2013 and again from 2016 to 2022. As Artistic Director, she spearheaded the development of policies and procedures to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion across institutional programs, led the effort to identify and codify JT's “Core Values”: the guiding principles behind SDJT's educational and artistic initiatives, and fostered the development of relationships and collaborations with other cultural and artistic organizations, including successful partnerships with Disney Theatricals and The Old Globe Theatre.

Most recently, Crownover has been very active in the San Diego theatre community. As a long-time board member with Coronado Playhouse, she has had a hand in all areas of operation, including developing organization strategies that aligned with CPH's mission and values. Among Desha's many responsibilities as a Producing Artist with Blindspot Collective, she conceived and directed the new musical, Lit, which toured over thirty elementary schools in San Diego County, and directed and helped develop Kagitingan, which played to sold out houses and received an “Outstanding New Play” Craig Noel nomination from the San Diego Critics Circle. Additionally, Crownover had stints as a teaching artist with the La Jolla Playhouse Summer Conservatory and music director for both Manny and the Wise Queens (Seattle Children's Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company) and the La Jolla Playhouse Pop Tour's Jin Versus the Beach.

Other distinctions and accolades include: adjunct professor at San Diego State University, where she earned her Master of Arts, Theatre degree; honored as National Youth Theatre Outstanding Director in 2006 and 2007; the California State Assembly 80th District's “Woman of the Year” Award in 2019; four seasons directing Hope Summer Repertory Theatre's TYA productions where she was honored with two Wilde Awards; and Keynote Speaker at UCSD's Undergraduate Theatre Major commencement ceremony in 2024, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts with honors in 1994.

"I am beyond honored and excited to step into the role of Executive Director at Junior Theatre, a place that has been my artistic home for over 20 years. From teaching to directing, to serving as Artistic Director, I have cherished every moment of working alongside the incredible staff, dedicated families, and talented young artists who make this community so special. With a solid and passionate team already in place, I look forward to building on our rich legacy while leading SDJT into a bright and innovative future—one where we continue to inspire, educate, and empower young people through the magic of theatre."

Rick Wisner, President of SDJT's Board of Trustees, shares “On behalf of my fellow trustees, I am excited to offer our full support to our new Executive Director, Desha Crownover. Having served in an interim role for the past four months, Desha has demonstrated her leadership by listening to staff and other stakeholders, providing feedback, and developing a strategic vision for the future. I look forward to working with Desha and the Board to ensure the ongoing success of SDJT through its 77th season and beyond!”

About San Diego Junior Theatre

Founded in 1948, Junior Theatre is celebrating 75 years of providing engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination, and independent thinking with the goal of helping youth face life's challenges and discover themselves and their place in this world. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork, and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Notable alumni include two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, two-time Tony Award-winning Casey Nicholaw, director/choreographer of such Broadway hits as Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon, and Something Rotten!, and many others who have gone on to success in a variety of fields. Junior Theatre is driven by the firm belief that “Theatre skills are skills for life!”

