STAR Repertory Theatre Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

STAR Repertory Theatre, winner 4th years in a row of the San Diego A-List for Best Theatre Group, is proud to present their paid adult production of NEXT TO NORMAL, in its newly redsigned 101-seat theatre August 9-25, 2019. NEXT TO NORMAL has been touted as "one of the year's ten best shows" by The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and others! NEXT TO NORMAL was the winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize.

STAR Rep Artistic Director/Founder Scott Kolod is extremely happy to be able to bring NEXT TO NORMAL to the stage in North County San Diego. This production will impress even the biggest aficionados of this professional Broadway-esque production of NEXT TO NORMAL.

STAR Rep has compiled an incredible production team, and an equally impressive cast with local West Coast professionals. STAR Rep's resident Musical Director and Assistant Director Benjamin Goniea says "the talent of this cast is amazing...these are professional actors in a powerhouse show...the perfect combination". STAR Rep's resident Choreographer/Lighting Designer and Director Kevin "Blax" Burroughs says "NEXT TO NORMAL is a very intense, emotional and important story into which the cast must pour, their heart and soul, with perfect storytelling".

With original book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, NEXT TO NORMAL explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. The story starts as a familiar one: Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal for daughter and son who are bright, wise-craking teens, appearing to be a typical American Family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because Mom has been battling manic depression for 16 years.

NEXT TO NORMAL takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart. It is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, eithics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life.

STAR Repertory Theatre is of the few community theatre organizations that is comprised of professional working performers, who have grown up through The Youth Theatre system, and are anxious to share their knowledge and experiences with today's

youth! (STAR Rep's youth theatre division is dedicated to ensuring that it's rehearsals and performances are FUN, educational, and rewarding). STAR Rep's adult theatre division is dedicated to providing top quality professional performances that the public tout as the best they have ever seen! STAR Rep's mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. STAR Rep's specific goal is to ensure that the child actors have fun while learning and performing, while the adult actors achieve the height of excellence! In the last few years, several members of the STAR Rep Family have appeared on and off Broadway productions, and have appeared in such TV smash hits as "American Idol", and "Nickelodeon".

Tickets are $40 on the STAR Repertory Theatre website (www.STARrepertorytheatre.com), and $20 on www.Goldstar.com for this musical sensation.

For Tickets through the STAR Rep website: https://tix.starrepertorytheatre.com/dashboard

STAR Rep Box Office at 760.751.3035. Group ticket rates are available through STAR Rep.





