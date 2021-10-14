SDSU School Of Music And Dance Presents NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY Concert At The Balboa Theatre

The SDSU School of Music and Dance ensembles, including the Wind Symphony, Symphony Orchestra, and Choirs, will perform live in concert at the Balboa Theatre in Downtown San Diego on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 - $18 and are available for purchase through TicketMaster.

The concert title, "Nothing Gold Can Stay," comes from the poem by Robert Frost that captures the beauty and bittersweet nature of our temporality, and the fact that all beautiful and wonderful things in our experience eventually come to an end.

The concert musical selections will include:

"Nothing Gold Can Stay" by Steven Bryant

"Places We Can No Longer Go" by John Mackey

"Blue Cathedral" by Jennifer Higdon

"Firebird Suite" by Igor Stravinsky

SDSU Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Nicole Shue says she has the privilege of having musical conversations with every instrument on stage. "We're excited and ready for a lovely audience in the incredible Balboa Theatre, because it's the circumstance of the moment: the people and the venue that we play for that really makes our music. I interpret 'Nothing Gold Can Stay' as a tribute to time that has left us, we make golden memories every day throughout our lives, but we can never get back the day, the place, or the people that have passed by," she says.

The historic Balboa Theatre at 868 4th Ave. first opened to great acclaim in March 1924. Covid protocols are in place at the Balboa Theatre, and can be found here.

The concert will be augmented by an optional Arts Alive SDSU Discovery Series Zoom panel discussion taking place on Wed. Nov. 3, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The panel will feature Daniel Levitin, Neuroscientist and Cognitive Psychologist; Charles Edmund Degeneffe, MSSW, CRC, Department of Administration, Rehabilitation, and Postsecondary Education; SDSU Director of Orchestras Michael Gerdes; and SDSU Director of Bands Shannon Kitelinger. The public is welcome. Register through Zoom here.