SACRA/PROFANA Will Perform L.O.S.T This Month

San Diego's premiere professional choral ensemble, presents L.O.S.T., featuring Jason Carl Rosenberg's L.O.S.T., along with Thomas Tallis' Lamentations of Jeremiah, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, 7:00 pm at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church.

Five centuries apart, SACRA/PROFANA pairs two masterpieces in a conversation across centuries. Thomas Tallis' 500-year-old Lamentations of Jeremiah intertwines with a bold, contemporary companion piece by composer Jason Carl Rosenberg.

Written as a meditation on grief and renewal, the music moves through the five stages of loss with raw beauty and astonishing depth. Renaissance polyphony dissolves into modern harmonies, then reemerges, performed without pause as one continuous experience. This is timeless music made urgent, intimate, and profoundly human.

The audience is invited to stay for a composer chat with Dr. Jason Carl Rosenberg immediately following the concert.

