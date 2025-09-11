Robert Dubac Brings OMG! To North Coast Repertory Theatre This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Coast Repertory Theatre will welcome actor and comedian Robert Dubac for a one-night-only performance of his newest solo comedy OMG! on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

In OMG!, our lord and savior returns—not as a carpenter, but as a stand-up comedian. With his signature mix of biting wit and sharp cultural commentary, Dubac takes audiences on a hilarious ride that proves comedy may very well have been God’s creation on the eighth day. Known for his smart, thought-provoking humor, Dubac blends stand-up with theatrical storytelling, dissecting culture in ways that are both laugh-out-loud funny and unexpectedly moving.

Robert Dubac is an acclaimed writer, actor, and solo performer whose work has been celebrated for pushing the boundaries of comedy and theatre. His unique style of making “comedy smart and tragedy funny” has earned him recognition as one of the most innovative voices in the solo performance genre.

OMG! starring Robert Dubac

North Coast Repertory Theatre (987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075)

Monday, October 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $49

Tickets are available online at northcoastrep.org or by calling the box office at (858) 481-1055.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP