Review: GREASE kicks off the Summer Nights Theatre Season at Moonlight Stage

What’s a better way to kick-start the summer theatre seasons than by singing along to “Summer Nights” at the Moonlight Stage Production of “Grease?” This stage version tells the story of Rydell High and its students, and the cute romance of Sandy and Danny is slightly different from the movie version it inspired. "Grease" runs at Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheater through May 17th.

Set in the 1950s, new student transfer Sandy (Camie Del Rosario) finds herself at Rydell High. As she meets new people she discovers that her sweet summer boyfriend Danny Zuko (Anthony Carro) is actually a rebellious, and cocky ner do well. His friends are the T-Birds, and they are paired up with the Pink Ladies, who are equally rule-breaking. With the drama between both cliques, and torn between being good or being one of the cool kids, will their summer romance survive senior year?

If you have only seen the movie “Grease,” a soundtrack that has become iconic, the stage story presents the story in a slightly different order. All of the audience's favorite songs are there, including “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” and “We Go Together,” but it also plays with the order, so some may appear where you don’t expect them.

This version is high energy, full of attitude, and still has the comedic raunchiness woven into the song lyrics and scenes. Instead of a unified plot, this is more of a series of vignettes, jumping between moments in high school life without the additional development the movie adds to some characters. While the characters are more archetypes than fully fleshed-out people, the cast embraces the over-the-top vibe, keeping things lively.

Del Rosario’s Sandy has a sweet voice that fits the character and makes her transformation that much more fun. Carro’s Danny has a tender heart, though it is hidden beneath a lot of bravado, strong vocals, and dance moves as well.

Directed and choreographed by Nikki Snelson, this show offers audience-pleasing dance numbers. “Greased Lightning,” led by T-Birds leader Kenickie (Aaron Gibbs), is a car accident ode to a dream car with acrobatics, dancing, and a car quick change. “Born to Hand Jive,” led by Eli Wood, had audiences dancing in their seats as the high school dance turns into a fierce dance competition.

Jasmine January and Chase Lowrey are an adorable, if awkward, couple who get together in their duet “Mooning." Naomi Tiana Rodgers brings a wonderful blend of humorously direct feedback and inspiration in “Beauty School Dropout,” with fantastic vocals.

Catchy, cheeky, and never too serious, Grease will have you singing all the way home.

"Grease” runs at Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista through May 17th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.moonlightstage.com

Photo Credit: Karli Cadel

