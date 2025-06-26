Photos: THE JANEIAD World Premiere Opens at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First look at The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler and directed by Maggie Burrows. The world premiere production opens tonight at The Old Globe and runs through July 13, 2025. Check out photos from the produci

The Janeiad features Nadine Malouf as Penelope (Off Broadway’s The Welkin, Grief Hotel, The Old Globe’s A Thousand Splendid Suns), Ryan Vasquez as Gabe (Broadway’s The Notebook, Hamilton, Waitress), and Michaela Watkins as Jane (Max’s “Hacks,” Prime Video’s “Dinner with the Parents,” Portland Center Stage’s Hamlet).

In The Odyssey, Penelope’s long wait is rewarded when her husband Odysseus returns home 20 years after leaving to fight in the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane in modern-day Brooklyn, 20 years after her husband left for work one fateful September morning? Maggie Burrows directs this poetic and touching play about longing, hope, and the myths we tell ourselves just to get through the day. The Janeiad, a wry contemplation of the evocative power of storytelling, marks the Globe’s third collaboration with Anna Ziegler, following The Wanderers and The Last Match.

