Opera San JosÃ© Announces Return of Irene Dalis Vocal Competition

Opera San JosÃ© announces the return of the Irene Dalis Vocal Competition, named for the internationally-acclaimed mezzo-soprano who founded Opera San JosÃ©. Dazzlingly talented singers from around the country join the Opera San JosÃ© Orchestra - for the first time in the event's history - to perform soaring arias in a heart-stopping contest of unbridled operatic passion and vocal prowess.

"Throughout the years, these riveting competitions have showcased incredible talent," says General Director Shawna Lucey. "I'm honored to welcome back the Irene Dalis Vocal Competition and know that our local audiences, as well as viewers around the world, will be looking forward to seeing the industry's most exciting rising stars perform some of opera's greatest arias."

The public is invited to view, and vote on an audience favorite, at the competition's Semifinals on May 18, which will be live-streamed FREE from Opera San JosÃ©'s Heiman Digital Media Studio.

Tickets can be purchased to the finals of the Irene Dalis Vocal Competition, to be held 3:00pm, May 21, 2022 at the California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street, San Jose. For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm). Tickets ($50-$200 subscribers; $75-$225 public) to this thrilling, high-voltage event will be available exclusively to Opera San JosÃ© subscribers beginning February 15, and to the general public starting March 1.

General Director Lucey noted the free livestream of the Semifinals marks another first for the company, adding "We are thrilled to share these beautiful voices with audiences around the world, offering national and international opera lovers, as well as leaders and directors from other opera companies, a chance to view these stars of tomorrow performing at their highest levels."

Since its inception in 2006, the Irene Dalis Vocal Competition, named for the San Jose native who became a Metropolitan opera star and then founder of Opera San JosÃ©, has recognized emerging opera singers who flocked from across the country to participate. The last competition was held in 2014, drawing nearly 100 artists from throughout the United States. General Director Irene Dalis retired from Opera San JosÃ© shortly after, concluding the three-decade leadership role that she played in the cultural life of the Bay Area. She passed away in December 2014. After an eight-year hiatus, Opera San JosÃ© welcomes back this event, honoring the legacy of the company's founder as it looks forward to an exciting new future. The Irene Dalis Vocal Competition has been generously underwritten by Dr. H. Andreas Neves.

Opera San JosÃ© is a flagship arts organization located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Maintaining a resident company of artists, OSJ presents four mainstage productions annually in San Jose's historic California Theatre, while regularly broadcasting fully-produced productions from its state-of-the-art Heiman Digital Media Studio. Now in its 38th season, OSJ specializes in role debuts, serving as an artistic incubator for established and emerging artists alike, producing world-class operatic performances for diverse audiences throughout the Bay Area and around the globe. More information is available at operasj.org.