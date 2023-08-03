Novelist Michelle Wildgen Joins Todos Santos Writers Workshop's February 2024 Winter Session

Learn from the esteemed novelist during this exclusive writing retreat in Baja California Sur.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe Photo 3 Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe
Review: PIPPIN has 4 Review: PIPPIN has "Magic To Do" at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Novelist Michelle Wildgen Joins Todos Santos Writers Workshop's February 2024 Winter Session

Novelist Michelle Wildgen has joined the faculty of the Todos Santos Writers Workshop for the 11th annual winter session, Feb. 4 - 10, 2024. Wildgen, a longtime editor at Tin House magazine, and author of four novels, will lead the fiction class. Wildgen joins Christopher Merrill (poetry), Karen Karbo (memoir), Jeanne McCulloch (memoir), and Rex Weiner (storytelling strategies) in the acclaimed creative writing retreat's teaching lineup in Baja California Sur.

Wildgen's most recent novel, "Wine People," published in August 2023 by Zibby Books, is described as "A riveting, behind-the-scenes portrait of a high-drama industry, from the chateau to the corner office... pour a glass and dive in," by Oprah Daily.

"I've known Michelle since we were colleagues at Tin House," said TSWW co-founder and co-director Jeanne McCulloch. "In addition to being a gifted writer and editor, she is a wise and generous teacher who understands craft on a fundamental level. She also happens to be a fabulous person, our students will be very fortunate to work with her."

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible faculty at Todos Santos Writers Workshop and to work with the brilliant Jeanne McCulloch once again," said Wildgen. "Something truly special happens for the writers around these tables, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

About Michelle Wildgen:

In addition to Wine People, Wildgen is the author of the novels You're Not You, But Not For Long (Picador), and Bread and Butter (Doubleday), and the editor of the food writing anthology Food & Booze (Tin House). A former executive editor with the award-winning literary journal Tin House, she is a freelance editor and co-founder/co-director since 2013 of the Madison Writers' Studio in Madison, Wisconsin. More info at https://www.michellewildgen.com/.

About Todos Santos Writers Workshop:

The Todos Santos Writers Workshop, founded in 2014, is a center for creative writing based in the historic pueblo mágico of Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. TSWW's annual winter session offers workshops for writers at all levels in fiction, memoir, poetry, and storytelling strategies. Classes are limited to eight participants to ensure maximum individual attention. An annual TSWW spring session in Paris, France, focuses on memoir writing.

More info: https://todossantoswritersworkshop.com/.

Winter Session Information: https://todossantoswritersworkshop.com/?page_id=1488



RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
National Sensation CRY IT OUT Opens MOXIEs Season 19 Photo
National Sensation CRY IT OUT Opens MOXIE's Season 19

MOXIE Theatre presents the highly anticipated production of Cry It Out, an extraordinary play by Molly Smith Metzler that delves deep into the universal experiences of parenthood, friendship, and the complexities of modern life.

2
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CABARET at The Old Globe

Discover the full cast and creative team behind the highly anticipated production of CABARET at The Old Globe. Get all the details on this exciting theatrical event.

3
Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETYS SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall Photo
Review: THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall

What did our critic think of THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY'S SUMMERFEST OPENING at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall?

4
Interview: Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, And Ruibo Qian Bring The Laughs To THE MERRY WIVES Photo
Interview: Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, And Ruibo Qian Bring The Laughs To THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe

Interview with Tom McGowan, Angela Pierce, and Ruibo Qian from THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR.  Playing at the Old Globe through September 3rd, performers talk about the show, their roles, and some of the moments they are excited for the audience to see.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's URINETOWN Video Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's URINETOWN
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/20)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cry It Out
MOXIE Theatre (8/13-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Casa del Prado Theatre (7/21-9/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Witness for the Prosecution
PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre (7/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You