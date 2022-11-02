North Coast Repertory Theatre To Present 2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS,
Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey.
By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful family pleasing 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to brighten the holiday season.
Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists.
The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone. Tickets will be flying out the door, so reserve yours early to avoid disappointment.
Tom Frey directs Jefferson McDonald* and Matthew McGloin.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Harley Symington (Sound Design). Chandra R. M. Anthenill* is the Production Stage Manager.
2 PIANOS 4 HANDS performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday Matinee on December 21 and Friday, December 23. There are no performances, Saturday evening, Dec. 24, 2022 or Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Tickets are $59. Seven-play season subscribers can purchase tickets for $49 each. Four-play flex-pass subscribers may purchase a minimum of four tickets for $52 apiece. Seniors, students and military are entitled to a $3 discount per ticket. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful family pleasing 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to brighten the holiday season.
Hammer Theatre Center Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in February 2023
November 2, 2022
Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to escape to the Italian Riviera during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Simon Godwin (Twelfth Night, Anthony and Cleopatra, Romeo & Juliet).
New Works by Keith Bunin, Idris Goodwin & More to be Presented in La Jolla Playhouse's 2022 DNA New Work Series
November 1, 2022
La Jolla Playhouse has announced the dates and projects for its 2022 DNA New Work Series, running December 1 – 12 in the Playhouse’s Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP
October 31, 2022
Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its production of The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam, co-directed by Diversionary Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow and Allison Spratt Pearce. The Mystery of Irma Vep will run December 1 - December 24 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights.
SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW to Perform at the Diversionary Theatre in November
October 31, 2022
The cast of the new musical “Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show” has rolled into town and moved into their new theatre home in the heart of University Heights in San Diego. This troupe of circus performers are performing live November 11 & 12 at the Diversionary Theatre.