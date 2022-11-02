North Coast Repertory Theatre To Present 2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS,

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful family pleasing 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to brighten the holiday season.

Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists.

The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone. Tickets will be flying out the door, so reserve yours early to avoid disappointment.

Tom Frey directs Jefferson McDonald* and Matthew McGloin.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Harley Symington (Sound Design). Chandra R. M. Anthenill* is the Production Stage Manager.

2 PIANOS 4 HANDS performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday Matinee on December 21 and Friday, December 23. There are no performances, Saturday evening, Dec. 24, 2022 or Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Tickets are $59. Seven-play season subscribers can purchase tickets for $49 each. Four-play flex-pass subscribers may purchase a minimum of four tickets for $52 apiece. Seniors, students and military are entitled to a $3 discount per ticket. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.