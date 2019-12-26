New Village Arts Announces 3rd Annual FINAL DRAFT New Play Festival

New Village Arts announces its third annual New Play Festival, FINAL DRAFT, scheduled for January 10 - 12, 2020. This year's festival will feature plays by local playwrights Morgan Trant Kinally, Tom Steward, Roy Sekigahama, and Cynthia Ochoa. Selections were decided from an open submission pool of over 250 new plays and musicals and a five-person readership panel.

This year, Steve Smith serves as the Festival Coordinator, and the festival will be sponsored by Pure Project Brewing in anticipation of their upcoming Carlsbad location in 2020, across the street from New Village Arts.

Inaugurated in 2018, FINAL DRAFT spotlights new work from San Diego artists. The festival features three days of events geared towards celebrating and developing new work. In addition to staged reading performances of four new plays, the theatre will also host a roundtable discussion on how to transfer new works from the page to a professional stage.

Dramatists Guild Representative Josh Gershick will also host "Playwriting Partners in San Diego" on Sunday January 12 at 12:30pm, featuring Herbert Siguenza, Thelmaa Virata de Castro, Kent Brisby, Aleta Barthell, Tori Rice, Charles Peters, Susan Benninghoff, and Steven Oberman, to discuss the different ways playwrights can develop creative and lucrative partnerships within San Diego and Southern California.

New Village Arts will also host social networking events featuring craft beers, conversations with the playwrights and producers of the festival, and more. For full festival information, visit www.newvillagearts.org.





