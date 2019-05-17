NO CHOICE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

May. 17, 2019  

NO CHOICE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

NO CHOICE by Judge Lee Sarokin is a play about a young couple who fight the government over legislation that prohibits an abortion based upon certain information obtained through early testing of the fetus.

The play is based upon an actual law enacted in Indiana and raises an issue likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

NO CHOICE will occur on June 18, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are FREE. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve tickets.



Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • NO CHOICE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre
  • WIESENTHAL Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre
  • JCompany Youth Theatre's All-Female 1776 Closes This Weekend
  • Photo Flash: The Old Globe Presents THE GODS OF COMEDY
  • THE FANTASTICKS Opens At PLP, Helps Families In Need
  • MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Extended Through June 9

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup