Musical Comedy MURDER FOR TWO is Coming to New Village Arts

New Village Arts has announced the upcoming production of MURDER FOR TWO, the musical comedy whodunnit for two performers and one piano. With Book and Music by Joe Kinosian and Book and Lyrics by Kellen Blair, this two-person murder mystery is a tour-de-force showcase of musical comedy talent. Directed by AJ Knox, with music direction by Tom Abruzzo and choreography by Jenna Ingrassia-Knox, this hilarious two-hander will feature the onstage talents of Tony Houck and JD Dumas.

Two actors. One piano. Thirteen suspects. MURDER FOR TWO is the perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder! In this hilarious 90-minute show, 2 performers play 13 roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with dreams of becoming a full-fledged detective. One fateful night, at a surprise birthday party for the Great American Murder Novelist Arthur Whitney, he is killed... fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove he knows the most about crime scene protocol (with the help of his silent partner, Lou), but whodunnit? Did Dahlia Whitney, Arthur's scene-stealing wife, give him a big finish? Is Barrette Lewis, the prima ballerina, the prime suspect? Or did Dr. Griff, the overly-friendly town psychiatrist, make a fatal frenemy? Marcus has to solve the crime and find the killer before the real detective arrives... but the biggest mystery of all is... who stole the ice cream?

NVA's Director of Connectivity and Artistic Associate AJ Knox returns to the NVA stage as director, having previously directed critically-acclaimed productions of AVENUE Q (Craig Noel Nominee - Best Direction, Outstanding Resident Musical), THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. He is joined by NVA newcomer Tom Abruzzo as Music Director. Abruzzo has previously worked for the Davis Shakespeare Festival and has served as Music Director for a number of national touring productions. Jenna Ingrassia-Knox returns to New Village Arts to choreograph, having previously brought spritely movement to AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, and AVENUE Q.

The show features two outstanding musical theatre performers playing a bevy of hilarious characters. JD Dumas plays Officer Marcus in his NVA debut. Previous credits include productions at Moonlight Amphitheatre, Legoland California, and Holland America Line. NVA Artistic Associate Tony Houck returns to the NVA stage as The Suspects. Tony was previously seen on stage in THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, SYLVIA, and AVENUE Q (Craig Noel Award Nominee - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical). Both Dumas and Houck are also prominent Music Directors throughout San Diego and Southern California.

The design team includes frequent NVA collaborators: Lighting design by Paul Canaletti (CLOUD TECTONICS), sound design by Violet Ceja (AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS), scenic design by Doug Cumming (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), and costume design by Keira McGee (THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS), and property design by Kristianne Kurner and Rosalee Barrientos. Alexis Ellis-Alvarez joins as Stage Manager in her first NVA production.

MURDER FOR TWO will run from February 1 to March 1, 2020, with previews from January 24 - 31, 2020.

Showtimes:

Thursday: 7:30pm; Friday/Saturday: 8pm; Saturday Matinee: 3pm; Sunday Matinee: 2pm. Please visit www.newvillagearts.org for exact dates and showtimes.

Tickets:

$25 - $47, with discounts available for Seniors, Students, and Active Military. Tickets can be purchased in person at New Village Arts (2787 State Street, Carlsbad, CA), online at www.newvillagearts.org, or via phone at 760.433.3245





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You