Muppet Tribute Concert is Coming To Oceanside Theatre Company

Composer & Performer Tyler Tafolla (Seasons, Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show, Danceland, Dead Moose) has brought some of SoCal's most sensational, Muppetational group together to celebrate the music, laughs and work of Muppet creator, Jim Henson.

"Movin' Right Along: An All Star Tribute to Jim Henson" began as a passion project for Tafolla and the gang around this time last year at The City Heights Performance Annex in San Diego. They are hot off their recent NYC debut, produced by Puppetry on Broadway co-creator Julia Schemmer, Music Directed by Joshua Turchin and performing at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan earlier last month!

This rowdy band of comedians, puppeteers and performers is eager to bring this one night event to Oceanside Theatre Company! You'll hear those classic songs you know & love from The Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock and many more!

Featuring performances from Jordan Brownlee, Shaun Conde, Gio Aparicio & Megan Tafolla. As well as a virtual performance from Cameron Blankenship. Script by Tyler Tafolla & Taylor Ward.

A now well honored tradition to this show, audience members are encouraged to come in as colorful and as Muppet-y attire and costumes as they'd like as well as bring their own puppets!

To learn more about Tyler Tafolla and MOVIN' RIGHT ALONG, visit his website tylertafolla.com or follow him @tatafolla on Instagram as well as @tyleratafolla on Tik Tok.

For information and tickets, visit Oceanside Theatre Company's website: https://oceansidetheatre.org/class/movin-right-along-an-all-star-tribute-to-jim-henson/

