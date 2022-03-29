MAMA'S DAY Returns In-Person, Celebrating 31 Years

Mama's Day returns to an in-person event scheduled for Friday, May 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine located at 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Mama's Day, one of San Diego's most anticipated culinary events, is held the Friday before Mother's Day to bring together more than 300 attendees for an evening of fun, food, friends and fundraising.

Often touted as San Diego's original tasting event, Mama's Day will feature more than 20 food purveyors offering delicious bites from San Diego's finest restaurants, catering companies, and hotels. In addition, this year's event will feature a special addition of curated libations, including wine, cocktails, beer, and specialty beverages. Mama's Day is a one-night-only event for everyone to enjoy.

Proceeds from the event help raise critical funds for Mama's Kitchen's mission to deliver three medically tailored nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses like congestive heart failure, Type II diabetes and chronic kidney disease. In 2021, Mama's Day went virtual and raised $32,500, which provided 13,000 home-delivered meals to Mama's Kitchen's clients. This year, event organizers aim to raise $125,000, which will provide 50,000 meals to San Diego's critically ill neighbors.

After two years of not being able to celebrate together due to the pandemic, Mama's Day will once again bring together delicious cuisine, sumptuous libations, and community members to support Mama's Kitchen's cause with dazzling dishes and beverages. Attendees will also enjoy live music and entertainment, fun lawn games poolside, and special presentations. There will also be an opportunity drawing and wine pull for attendees interested in taking a taste of the evening home with them.

"We're excited to bring our community back together in-person for Mama's Day to celebrate our clients, volunteers, important impact, and the milestones we reached over the last two years during the pandemic," says Alberto Cortés, CEO, Mama's Kitchen. "Mama's Day is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. We not only look forward to seeing everyone come together, but also to raise the much-needed funds for our clients who desperately need our support to stay healthy, happy and strong, and not worry about where their next meal is coming from."

Returning as this year's culinary host is Emmy award-winning chef, author, YouTube personality and restaurateur, Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien. In addition to hosting the event, he will also provide a special presentation for VIP guests. Zien has received 15 Emmy awards for his TV show "Sam the Cooking Guy," has garnered over 3.3 million YouTube followers, and is the owner of Not Not Tacos (in San Diego and Costa Mesa) and Graze by Sam the Cooking Guy, both in Little Italy.

Tickets to Mama's Day can be purchased online at mamaskitchen.org. Sponsorships are available, and there are still opportunities for chefs and restaurants to participate in the event. Contact Silvia Dominguez at 619-233-6262 or silvia@mamaskitchen.org for more information on how to get involved. Chefs and restaurants have until Friday, April 15 to sign up to participate in this year's Mama's Day.