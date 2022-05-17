Lamplighters Community Theater to Present World Premiere of RED JASPER By Michael Madden

A world premiere special engagement has been announced for Red Jasper by Michael Madden. Running Friday, May 27, 2022 - Sunday June 19, 2022 at Lamplighters Community Theater - 5915 Severin Dr, La Mesa CA 91942

Special engagement benefiting and being promoted by the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/how-many-wigs-can-we-raise.

Isadora is an indelicate, sarcastic cancer survivor with a hidden vulnerability, whose breast cancer has returned and who's not hesitant at all in educating people on how to act around her. While receiving treatment, she meets Tom, an affable, attractive man who manages to disappoint, anger, or intrigue her, depending on the day. Will the secrets of Tom's past prevent what could be a blossoming relationship? This comedy-drama is an emotional ride that's full of laughter and tears and reminds us all of what's important in life.

Featuring Lana Hartwell, Duane Weekly, Shelley Benoit, Kylie Young and Jerry Young.

Learn more at www.lamplighterslamesa.com.

Lamplighters Community Theatre is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. Founded in June of 1937 as The La Mesa Little Theatre and incorporated as The Lamplighters Community Theatre on November 1, 1976, the theatre has had continuous productions in La Mesa for 80+ years. Between the regular season productions, we also support special events, one-act shows, and our theater space is available for rental.