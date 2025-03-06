Laguna Art Museum's California Cool Art Auction Celebrates 43 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, March 1, Laguna Art Museum celebrated 43 years of fostering connections between artists, collectors and the community at the highly anticipated California Cool Art Auction. As LAM's premier annual fundraiser, the event raised funds from generous art buyers and donors directly supporting the museum's dynamic exhibitions, programs and art education initiatives.

The night unfolded as LAM's most anticipated event of the year, where attendees immersed themselves in the excitement of live and silent auctions. Guests enjoyed specialty-crafted cocktails, delectable appetizers, a pink-carpet experience, live music and the opportunity to meet many of the artists participating in the auction.

The auction featured artworks from over 100 prominent California artists including luminaries such as Charles Arnoldi, Kelly Berg, Woods Davy, Guy Dill, Andy Moses, Ed Ruscha and many more. Participants bid on pieces in the auction online through the museum's partner Bidsquare.

Attendees said “Yes to Youth” during the paddle raise following the live auction, raising enough to fund additional training for education staff for strengthening skills in working with visitors and students of all abilities, admission that's free for every visitor age 19 and under and giving LAM the ability to say yes to every school group that wants to come to the museum regardless of location or grade level.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended the event and to all the bidders, both in-person and online, whose support made this year's auction a tremendous success,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “The generosity of our trustees, community and the talented artists who contributed their work is truly inspiring. Together, we are strengthening the museum's mission and celebrating the vibrant legacy of California art.”

Following the success of the auction, LAM continues its fundraising efforts through the Every Single One Campaign, an initiative aimed at shaping the future of Laguna Art Museum. With a goal of raising $1 million, this campaign supports the museum's mission by expanding educational programs, enhancing accessibility and strengthening vital museum operations.

As part of this initiative, the museum is unveiling a community-driven art installation, transforming its façade into a collective expression of generosity and creativity. With a donation starting at $250, supporters can reserve a space on the museum's exterior, physically leaving their mark while contributing to LAM's legacy.

Laguna Art Museum's California Cool Art Auction and the Every Single One Campaign are vital to ensuring the museum's continued impact. To get involved and make a donation, visit https://givebutter.com/everysingleone.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.

