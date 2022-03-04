La Jolla Playhouse Announces Complete Roster Of Projects For 2022 WOW Festival

La Jolla Playhouse has announced complete programming for its 2022 Without Walls Festival, taking place April 21 - 24 at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, home of the Playhouse's 2019 WOW Festival and the Pop-Up WOW event in August 2021.

Similar to previous WOW Festivals, the 2022 event will feature four action-packed days of theatre, dance and music, with more than 20 productions by acclaimed local, national and international artists taking place throughout the weekend. Tickets for WOW Festival productions, ranging from free to $20, will go on sale mid-March. Please visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org/WOWFestival2022 for more information.

Joining the festival lineup will be several projects by ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station-based groups, including The Four Seasons, from San Diego Ballet (2019 WOW Festival's A Midsummer Night's Dream); Just a Phase, from Malashock Dance (2019 WOW Festival's Without a Net); The Mystery of Secrets, from San Diego Dance Theatre (2019 WOW Festival's Senior Prom; 2015 WOW Festival's Dances with Walls); and Somnium, from The Rosin Box Project.

Additional projects include 40 Watts from Nowhere, from the Los Angeles-based duo Mister and Mischief; The Box Show, from New York-based artist Dominique Salerno; Carpa de la Frontera, from CARPA San Diego; C'est Pas La, C'est Par La, from France's Galmae; Finding Avi, from New York-based artists Katherine Wilkinson and Elizagrace Madrone; In Lieu of FLWRZ, from the San Diego-based group Soulkiss; The Music Sounds Different to Me Now, from San Diego-based artist Bil Wright; A Thousand Ways (Part 3): An Assembly, from the New York-based 600 Highwaymen (Digital WOW's A Thousand Ways, Parts 1 and 2); and TransMythical, from the San Diego-based Animal Cracker Conspiracy (2015 WOW Festival's Gnomesense; Digital WOW's The Society of Wonder).

These works join the previously-announced WOW Festival roster, featuring Ants, from the Australia-based group Polyglot Theatre (2019 WOW Festival's Boats; 2013 WOW Festival's We Built This City); Ascension, from San Diego Opera; Black SÃ©ance, from the San Diego-based Blindspot Collective (Playhouse's 2020/21 Resident Theatre Company; Pop-Up WOW's when the bubble bursts; Digital WOW's Walks of Life; 2019 WOW Festival's Hall Pass); La Bulle, from the Toronto-based CORPUS (2015 WOW Festival's A Flock of Flyers); The Frontera Project, from the Mexican group Tijuana Hace Teatro and NYC's New Feet Productions; Lessons in Temperament, from Canada's Outside the March; Monuments, from Australia-based artist Craig Walsh; On Her Shoulders We Stand, from the San Diego-based Tu Yo Theatre, plus presentations of the Playhouse's 2022 Performance Outreach Program (POP) Tour Hoopla!, as well as a devised piece created by students in the San Diego Unified School District's 2022 Honors Theatre Program.

"Our excitement around the WOW Festival continues to mount, as we welcome even more projects to the mix, including work from four ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station companies, along with several new and returning WOW artists. Get ready for another joyous, community-wide celebration that places the audience right in the center of the action," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

The Playhouse's annual WOW Festival creates a cultural and artistic hub in the city, where patrons can gather to experience WOW performances, engage in lively discussions about the work, and enjoy the many food and drink options on offer at Liberty Station. Beginning in 2022, the Playhouse will produce the WOW Festival on an annual basis, making it a staple of the San Diego events calendar for local, national and international audiences.

In addition to WOW productions, there will be a special WOW Family Area available on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 featuring hands-on creative activities connected to WOW Festival artists and shows, such as puppet-crafting, hula-hooping and umbrella-making, as well as opportunities to learn about Playhouse jobs in costumes, props and scenic painting.

The 2022 WOW Festival is made possible with support from the City of San Diego, The James Irvine Foundation and Sempra.

La Jolla Playhouse's Without Walls (WOW) series has become one of San Diego's most popular and acclaimed performance programs. This signature Playhouse initiative is designed to break the barriers of traditional theatre, offering immersive and site-inspired works that venture beyond the physical confines of the Playhouse facilities. Over the last ten years, the Playhouse has been commissioning and presenting this series of immersive, site-inspired and virtual productions throughout the San Diego community, including eight stand-alone productions, fourteen Digital WOW pieces, and four WOW Festivals.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 105 world premieres, commissioning 60 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway - including the hit musical Come From Away - garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.