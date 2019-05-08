La Jolla Playhouse Announces Cast/Creative For Ike Holter's PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER

La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Put Your House in Order, by acclaimed Chicago playwright Ike Holter (Lottery Day), directed by Lili-Anne Brown. The show kicks off the Playhouse's 2019/2020 season, running in the Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Forum June 2 - 30.

The cast features Behzad Dabu (TV's How to Get Away with Murder) as "Rolan," local actress Linda Libby (Playhouse's Ether Dome) as "Josephine" and Shannon Matesky (Steppenwolf Theatre's The March) as "Caroline."

The creative team includes Arnel Sancianco, Scenic Designer; David Israel Reynoso (Playhouse's Queens, Waking La Llorona), Costume Designer; Amanda Zieve, Lighting Designer; Victoria Deiorio, Sound Designer; Steve Rankin (Playhouse's SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Jersey Boys), Fight Director; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; Phyllis Schuringa, Casting; and Marie Jahelka, Stage Manager.

"Rising Chicago playwright Ike Holter has created a funny yet suspenseful, genre-bending piece that I've never seen on stage - a play that had me laughing out loud and made the hair stand up on the back of my neck. I can't think of a better way to launch our new season," said Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley.

In Put Your House in Order, Caroline and Rolan's first date begins as a pretty average night that ends at her house in an upscale Chicago suburb. But when the city around them exhibits signs that something is terribly wrong, they must quickly learn to trust each other to stand a chance against the horrors outside the gate. Equal parts romantic comedy and old-school thriller, this new play from one of Chicago's hottest playwrights explores new beginnings at the end of the world.

Ike Holter is a 2017 winner of the Windham-Campbell Prize, one of the highest awards for playwriting in the world. He is a resident playwright at Victory Gardens Theater, and has been commissioned by The Kennedy Center, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, South Coast Rep and The Playwrights' Center. He recently had productions in Chicago at The Goodman Theatre, Victory Gardens and Steep Theatre. His work has been previously produced at the Steppenwolf Garage, The Philadelphia Theatre Company, Off-Broadway at Barrow Street and Cherry Lane, The Lily Tomlin Center in L.A., True Colors in Atlanta, Forward Theater in Wisconsin, Water Tower Theater in Dallas, 3oaks in Michigan, and Jackalope, Teatro Vista, A Red Orchid and The Inconvenience in Chicago. Holter is the artistic director of The Roustabouts and is a regular performer at Salonathon in Chicago.

A native Chicagoan, Lili-Anne Brown works as a director, actor and educator. She is the former artistic director of Bailiwick Chicago, where she directed Dessa Rose (Jeff Award), Passing Strange (Black Theatre Alliance Award and Jeff Award nomination for Best Director of a Musical), See What I Wanna See (Steppenwolf Theatre Garage Rep) and the world premiere of Princess Mary Demands Your Attention, by Aaron Holland. Other directing credits include Ike Holter's Lottery Day (Goodman Theatre), The Wolf at the End of the Block (16th Street Theatre), The Wiz (Kokandy Productions), Xanadu (American Theatre Company), Jabari Dreams of Freedom by Nambi E. Kelley (Chicago Children's Theatre), American Idiot (Northwestern University), Little Shop of Horrors, Hairspray, Unnecessary Farce, Cabaret, Sweet Charity, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Timber Lake Playhouse) and the national tour of Jesus Snatched My Edges. Brown is a member of SDC, SAG-AFTRA and a graduate of Northwestern University.

Behzad Dabu's theatre credits include The Goodman Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Berkeley Rep, Seattle Rep, Victory Gardens and Arizona Theatre Company. He is a company member at TimeLine Theatre and a founding member of The Chicago Inclusion Project. He originated the roles of Abe in Disgraced, and Amit in Samsara. On screen, you can see him as Simon Drake in How to Get Away with Murder, Amir in The Chi, The Lion Guard, The Good Place and Drive Share. Dabu is an experienced audience engagement facilitator and post-show discussion leader. He received his B.F.A. from Columbia College Chicago.

Linda Libby last appeared at La Jolla Playhouse in Ether Dome. Recent San Diego credits include: A Doll's House Part 2 (San Diego Rep), Guys & Dolls (The Old Globe) and Hedwig & the Angry Inch (Diversionary Theatre). Ms. Libby is a Resident Artist at Cygnet Theatre: Gypsy, The Importance of Being Earnest, Company, Man from Nebraska. She is an Associate Artist at Lambs Players: Persuasion, Pump Boys & Dinettes, South Pacific; and a founding member of Ion Theater: Gypsy, Grey Gardens, Request Program, Body Awareness, and composer for Sea of Souls. Regional credits include Clarence Brown, Barter, Stage West (Ontario, Canada), Arizona Theatre Company. Tours: Edinburgh Fringe, Far East Russia with Beth Henley.

Shannon Matesky's regional credits include: Macbeth (Backroom Shakespeare); Chasing Mehserle (The Kennedy Center); Kid Prince and Pablo (New York Stage and Film); BARS Vol. II (The Public Theater); How Long Will I Cry?, The March (Steppenwolf Theatre); Hit the Wall (Steppenwolf Garage). Her poetry has been featured on stages nationally and seen on HBO's Def Poetry Jam, BET and Nylon. Author of four solo performances, including She Think She Grown and Heartbreak Hotel: Whitney, Matesky was a member of the 2019 Lincoln Center Directors Lab. Education: B.F.A. DePaul Theatre School.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Currently led by 2017 Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Debby Buchholz, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer. Playhouse artists and audiences have taken part in the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 101 world premieres, commissioning 50 new works, and sending 32 productions to Broadway, among them the currently-running hit musical Come From Away - garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, including the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. For more information, visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org.





