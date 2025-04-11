Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway San Diego has announced five new added season events for the 48th Season, celebrating The Stories That Connect Us. This season brings a lineup of award-winning productions, cherished classics, and exciting new musicals to the West Coast. Added Season Events are now available to 48th Season Ticket Holders.

LES MISÉRABLES, SIX, BEETLEJUICE, and MJ return to San Diego, joined by the San Diego premiere of TWILIGHT IN CONCERT. 48th Season Ticket Holders can add tickets to their seven-show package, which includes SUFFS, the Tony Award-winning musical that celebrates the bold and brilliant women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Up next is & JULIET, a pop-fueled reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story.

The season continues with the heartwarming adaptation of the beloved novel-turned-film THE NOTEBOOK, followed by the cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by former Artistic Director of The Old Globe and Broadway legend, Jack O’Brien. Next, Disney’s 30th Anniversary new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST enchants audiences with its timeless romance and dazzling production. Alicia Keys’ electric new musical HELL’S KITCHEN makes its San Diego debut, bringing an inspiring story of self-discovery to the stage.

Closing the season is WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, a stunning spectacle based on the bestselling novel, bringing the magic of the circus to life.

“This season promises something for everyone,” said Vanessa Ybarra Davis, Vice President of Broadway San Diego. “At the heart of theatre is storytelling that inspires and connects us all. We are excited to celebrate and share these stories with San Diego.”

