Jeffrey Scott Parsons Joins Moonlight Youth Theatre As Director Of Education 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moonlight Youth Theatre will welcome actor, choreographer, and arts educator Jeffrey Scott Parsons as Director of Education.

After a thorough search this Spring, Jeffrey Scott Parsons was hired as Director of Education for Moonlight Youth Theatre (MYT). In this role, Parsons is responsible for overseeing all MYT programs including camps, residencies, productions, and internships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeffrey onto our team. The search for our new Director of Education brought many talented and capable candidates, but Jeffrey's experience as a performer and educator, along with his creativity and passion for arts education made him the clear choice for Moonlight Youth Theatre. We are excited to see how the program grows under his leadership." Jennifer Bradford, Executive Director- Moonlight Cultural Foundation.

Parsons makes the transition from Maui Academy of Performing Arts where he was both Marketing Director and a teaching artist overseeing their musical theatre program for three years. His experience also includes time as a Young Artist Faculty member and Children's Movement Instructor with Central City Opera, and the Educational Outreach Coordinator for Musical Theatre Guild in Los Angeles.

As a stage director, Parsons credits include Disney's Finding Nemo Jr., Disney's High School Musical Jr., Freaky Friday and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Choreography credits include Dames at Sea, Six: Teen Edition, Shrek the Musical Jr., and Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical.

Moonlight fans may also recognize Parsons from his time on the Moonlight stage, including 42nd Street, A Chorus Line, Annie Get Your Gun, Anything Goes, Crazy for You, Forever Plaid, Guys & Dolls, Les Misérables, and West Side Story.

“In many ways, I grew into my performing career on the Moonlight stage,” said Parsons, “so I find it both poetic and deeply satisfying to step into a new role here where I can help young people in their own artistic journeys.”

Parsons will also manage Moonlight Studios. After opening in summer 2024, Moonlight Studios began offering classes and workshops for performers of all ages. It also became the rehearsal home for Moonlight Stage Productions and Moonlight Youth Theatre.

“Moonlight Studios is first and foremost an opportunity to take care of our local arts community. It's a gift to have such a beautiful facility to help create our Moonlight productions. But we also open our doors to everyone, the young and not-so-young, to explore their participation in the performing arts. Beginning this fall, we will have a new semester structure to ensure more training opportunities reach individuals that are geared to their specific levels of experience and focus.”

The new Moonlight Studios classes can be found on moonlightstudiosvista.com beginning in mid-July.

Comments