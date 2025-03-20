JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes to SD Junior Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Junior Theatre will continue its 77th Season with Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, a magical adventure for the whole family! This enchanting musical adaptation of Dahl’s beloved story promises a delightful journey filled with adventure, imagination, and unforgettable music.

Join young James as he embarks on a fantastical voyage inside a giant peach, accompanied by a cast of extraordinary insect friends. Through daring escapades and heartfelt moments, James discovers courage, friendship, and the true meaning of home. Featuring a lively score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen), this production is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

“As a theatre dedicated to inspiring young artists and audiences, we are thrilled to bring this whimsical and heartwarming tale to life,” said SDJT’s Artistic Director, Joey Price. “This production will transport audiences into a world of pure imagination and adventure, all while showcasing the incredible talents of our young performers.”

