Grossmont College Theatre Arts To Present Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE In November

The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department will stage Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, directed by Walter Allen Bennett, running November 20–22 and December 4–6, 2025, at the Stagehouse Theatre.

Set in a Brooklyn waterfront neighborhood, Miller’s modern tragedy explores themes of desire, belonging, and moral conflict. The story follows Eddie Carbone, a longshoreman whose devotion to his niece Catherine turns possessive when she falls for Rodolpho, an Italian immigrant seeking a better life. As family and cultural loyalties collide, Eddie’s inability to confront his emotions leads to devastating consequences.

“Though set in the 1950s, we find ourselves struggling with the same issues that seem to traverse time: unemployment, immigration, loyalty, and love,” says Bennett. “At its heart, this play fully embraces what it means to be human—the beauty and the tragedy of the choices we make.”

The cast includes Ahmed Abdelrahman, Blake Brown, Crow Cisneros, Antonio Cobian, “Sniff” Davidson, Bre Hauck, Irma Jordan, Viktoriia Mashchenko, Diego Montalvan, Dillon Parker, Q Picasso Z, Melanie Rodriguez, Emma Sanabria Fandino, Kai Salud, Kaylin Saur, Eliana Tuley, and Olwen Williams.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on November 22 and December 6 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military, and educators, and $10 for students. Tickets are available at StagehouseTheatre.com or by calling 619-644-7234.

Guests may enter through the Performing and Visual Arts Center (Building 22) at 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA. Complimentary parking is available in Lot #1 South during performances.